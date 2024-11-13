7.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 13, 2024
News

Organisers of Highbridge Festival of the Arts announce new venue for music section in 2025

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

2024 Highbridge Festival of The Arts

Organisers of the Highbridge Festival of the Arts have announced a new venue for the music section in 2025.

They will now be taking place at St John’s Church in Highbridge, instead of the Community Centre, from Tuesday 18th – Saturday 22nd March.

A spokesperson says: “We are very grateful to the parochial church council of St John’s Church for allowing us to use the church for the Music Section in 2025.  This is a change from the venue published in the Syllabus.”

Speech & Drama will run on Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th March at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea. And he Dance section will run from Wednesday 12th to Sunday 16th March at The Princess.

The closing date for music entries is Friday 17th January 2025 while the closing date for dance entries is Monday 16th December 2024. Speech and drama entries close on Friday 17th January 2025. Entries can be submitted online here.

