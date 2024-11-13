Sanders Garden Centre donates 1,000 packs of gardening seeds to schools in Burnham area

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has donated 1,000 free packs of seeds to primary schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area to help them grow vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Sanders Garden Centre manager Rob Vohra says: “We are delighted to be able to donate some end of season stock to local primary schools and we hope these can be used in classroom ‘get growing’ projects and in other gardening initiatives around the schools.”

“Introducing growing your own to a new generation is becoming more important than ever, considering the impact that food inflation has had on families over the last few years.”

“Having supplied a variety of over 1,000 packets of seeds, I’m sure all the children will enjoy learning how to grow vegetables and flowers.”

“The hope is that even in a small way, this will help inspire a new generation into the joys and rewards of gardening and horticulture.”

Schools benefiting include Brent Knoll School, St Andrew’s School, Churchfield School, Lympsham School, East Brent School, West Huntspill School, Pawlett School, East Huntspill Hannah and St Benedicts School in Glastonbury.