7.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHighbridge supermarket Aldi unveils plans to install 155 new solar panels
News

Highbridge supermarket Aldi unveils plans to install 155 new solar panels

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge Aldi

Highbridge supermarket Aldi has unveiled plans to install over 150 solar panels on the roof of its store.

Under proposals submitted to Somerset Council, the 155 solar panels would create a maximum power output of 435 watts, with a total generating capacity of 67 kilowatts.

Once the lifespan of the panels reaches an end, after around 25 to 30 years, they will then be removed as soon as possible.

The store in Siger Drive was constructed following approval in May 2017. It is not located near any residential buildings, which might otherwise be affected by potential glare from the panels.

In a planning statement on behalf of Aldi by commercial estate agents, Avison Young, it states: “The proposals form part of a wider programme of solar PV installations across the Aldi estate in both the UK and Ireland, which is seeking to significantly reduce Aldi’s carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.”

The roof-mounted solar panels are proposed to be positioned in a number of locations on the roof of the building. Due to the height of the buildings, the proposed solar panels will be limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints.

Previous article
Sanders Garden Centre donates 1,000 packs of gardening seeds to schools in Burnham area
Next article
Historic tin church near Burnham-On-Sea completes community-funded major overhaul

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
7.6 ° C
8.7 °
6 °
90 %
0.9kmh
79 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com