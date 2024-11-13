Highbridge supermarket Aldi unveils plans to install 155 new solar panels

Highbridge supermarket Aldi has unveiled plans to install over 150 solar panels on the roof of its store.

Under proposals submitted to Somerset Council, the 155 solar panels would create a maximum power output of 435 watts, with a total generating capacity of 67 kilowatts.

Once the lifespan of the panels reaches an end, after around 25 to 30 years, they will then be removed as soon as possible.

The store in Siger Drive was constructed following approval in May 2017. It is not located near any residential buildings, which might otherwise be affected by potential glare from the panels.

In a planning statement on behalf of Aldi by commercial estate agents, Avison Young, it states: “The proposals form part of a wider programme of solar PV installations across the Aldi estate in both the UK and Ireland, which is seeking to significantly reduce Aldi’s carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.”

The roof-mounted solar panels are proposed to be positioned in a number of locations on the roof of the building. Due to the height of the buildings, the proposed solar panels will be limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints.