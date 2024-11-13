Historic tin church near Burnham-On-Sea completes community-funded major overhaul

Critical repairs to a historic ‘tin church’ on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea have been completed this month thanks to a successful local fundraising campaign.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported last November, Edithmead Church in Stoddens Lane, known as the ‘Tin Church’, launched a fundraising appeal to raise funds for repairs to its roof. Over £11,000 was raised to restore the building.

The aging wooden timbers around the building – which was built in 1919 – and the gables underneath the roof badly needed replacing.

Treasurer Maureen Phillips told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The roof was in a poor state and it has now been completely repaired and renewed. The small turret in the centre of the roof has also been repaired, wood has been replaced and it has a cover that will protect it.”

“The ridge along the roof has been replaced and the soffits and guttering have been replaced. The whole building has alsp been painted. The local builder, Jamie Balson, together with his team, have worked hard on the transformation, and we are all pleased with results.”

She adds: “The congregation at Edithmead Church are very grateful to everyone in the local community who donated funds towards to the cost of the refurbishment. The generosity of everyone who gave to the appeal was so heartwarming.”

“The messages with the donations were touching, funny, and interesting. Everyone had a history or a connection with the little church, the stories mentioned grandparents, great grandparents and other family members.”

“We must also mention the grant that was given to the Church, for the repairs, from Valencia Communities Fund. We are very grateful for their support, we have had a lot of help from the staff at the Taunton Office.”

Historic England have listed the building as Grade II and there is particular mention of the interior.

The building was originally a school at East Brent and was brought to Edithmead. It was repurposed as a Church, but the interior has hardly changed and this is quite unusual.

Maureen adds: “There are so few of these ‘Tin Tabernacles’ remaining and few have survived with very little change. So we have something unusual in our community. We hope that future generations will look after it and keep using it. Once again, thank you to all of you who supported the Edithmead Church Appeal!”

On Sunday 8th December the church will hold its annual carol service at 6.30pm. This is a simple service with readings telling the story of the First Christmas with familiar carols when all are welcome.