9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival underway today
News

PHOTOS: Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival underway today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival is underway today (Sunday, December 15th) and Monday with over 40 creatively decorated trees on display.

St. Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll is hosting the event with an impressive line-up of trees decorated by community groups and locals.

Organiser Margaret Smith says: “We have over 40 trees, some hand made, most with hand made decorations, and made by many different groups, businesses and individuals.”

“All our visitors say what a lovely event it is and are amazed at the creativity.”

The festival is open on Sunday 15th December, 10am – 4pm, with community singing led by Brent Knoll School Choir at 3pm. The final day will be Monday 16th December from 10am – 4pm.

Also see: What’s on in the Burnham-On-Sea area

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to have a say on Somerset Council budget
Next article
Final planning hurdle cleared for new Greggs drive-thru in Highbridge

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

Jatech Limited

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.1 ° C
9.8 °
8.6 °
94 %
1.3kmh
94 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com