PHOTOS: Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival underway today

Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival is underway today (Sunday, December 15th) and Monday with over 40 creatively decorated trees on display.

St. Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll is hosting the event with an impressive line-up of trees decorated by community groups and locals.

Organiser Margaret Smith says: “We have over 40 trees, some hand made, most with hand made decorations, and made by many different groups, businesses and individuals.”

“All our visitors say what a lovely event it is and are amazed at the creativity.”

The festival is open on Sunday 15th December, 10am – 4pm, with community singing led by Brent Knoll School Choir at 3pm. The final day will be Monday 16th December from 10am – 4pm.

Also see: What’s on in the Burnham-On-Sea area