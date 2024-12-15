Final planning hurdle cleared for new Greggs drive-thru in Highbridge

Somerset Council has this week approved a planning application for a new Greggs drive-thru outlet in Highbridge.

Greggs is planning to open at the Oak Tree Business Park in Bristol Road, Highbridge in January or February, as reported here.

The final Greggs planning application has been approved for the installation “of six internally illuminated fascia signs, two internally illuminated totem signs, one non-illuminated order point box, two non-illuminated waiting bay signs, a further non-illuminated sign, four external digital menu screens and one non-illuminated height restriction sign.”

Burnham Without Parish Council, which oversees the area, said “the signs would not look out of place in this commercial area alongside the A38.”

We reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for their new outlets at the Oak Tree Business Park. McDonald’s opened earlier this year.