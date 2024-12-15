9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFinal planning hurdle cleared for new Greggs drive-thru in Highbridge
News

Final planning hurdle cleared for new Greggs drive-thru in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council has this week approved a planning application for a new Greggs drive-thru outlet in Highbridge.

Greggs is planning to open at the Oak Tree Business Park in Bristol Road, Highbridge in January or February, as reported here.

The final Greggs planning application has been approved for the installation “of six internally illuminated fascia signs, two internally illuminated totem signs, one non-illuminated order point box, two non-illuminated waiting bay signs, a further non-illuminated sign, four external digital menu screens and one non-illuminated height restriction sign.”

Burnham Without Parish Council, which oversees the area, said “the signs would not look out of place in this commercial area alongside the A38.”

We reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for their new outlets at the Oak Tree Business Park. McDonald’s opened earlier this year.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival underway today
Next article
Over 1,300 knitted hearts appear around Highbridge in festive yarn bombing

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

Jatech Limited

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.1 ° C
9.8 °
8.6 °
94 %
1.3kmh
94 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com