News

Over 1,300 knitted hearts appear around Highbridge in festive yarn bombing

Over 1,300 knitted heart shapes have been left around Highbridge this weekend in a festive ‘yarn bombing’ that aims to spread positivity.

The colourful shapes have been knitted by local residents, co-ordinated by Highbridge’s St. John’s Church.

They were distributed across the town during the early hours of Saturday morning for residents to find and take home for their Christmas trees.

One of the team at St. John’s Church told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Over 1,300 hearts have been spread around Highbridge for people to find and take home to hang on their Christmas tree.”

“This is the 8th year in a row that we have done a festive yarn bombing and we would like to say a massive thank you to all those that knit for us. Every year they do a great job but this year we have had an amazing record number to distribute!”

“We do this completely free of charge but on each heart there is a festive message label with a QR code which, when scanned, takes users to a secure fundraising page if anyone would like to make a donation to help with St John’s ministry here in Highbridge.”

