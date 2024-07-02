PHOTOS: Burnham and Berrow Golf Course draws crowds for Open qualifier

Crowds of spectators headed to Burnham and Berrow Golf Course on Tuesday (July 2nd) to watch the qualifying round for The Open tournament.

Former US Open champion Justin Rose was the biggest name taking part and he showed top skills over the 36 holes to qualify for The Open later this month at Royal Troon.

Justin Rose has played in every Open since 2007 when fit – he was absent in 2022 because of a back injury – and he extended that run after taking one of four places in th final qualifying at Burnham and Berrow.

The 43-year-old former US Open champion, who has missed the cut at four of his last five majors, was eight under par for 36 holes.

He finished level with fellow Englishman Dominic Clemons, who just over a week ago was denied a spot at Troon when he was beaten in the final of the Amateur Championship.

“Right now I’ve a little bit of a buzz because it’s super exciting to have got through,” Justin Rose said afterwards.

“There’s moments where you’ll just want to qualify for The Open just to be at another Open – and that might come in my career – but I still feel like I can win The Open.”

“And to win it, you’ve got to be in it, so that was key today to come here and get the job done to give myself an opportunity at that dream.”

Four qualifying places were available in Burnham for The Open. The qualifiers are: Justin Rose (66-68), Dominic Clemons (66-68), Charlie Lindh (67-70) and Abraham Ancer (65-72). Lindh and Ancer advanced in a 3-for-2 playoff, outlasting Anirban Lahiri.

It was the Burnham-On-Sea course’s most prestigious event for many years and spectators lined parts of the course to watch. A club spokesman said it had been a “huge honour” for Burnham to host the round. Click here for the final scores.

Photos: Nick Whetstone with Technical Adviser Isla Jones