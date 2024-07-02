Plans for new Burnham-On-Sea pedestrian crossing gain initial council support

Proposals for a new Burnham-On-Sea road pedestrian crossing on a busy road near a town school and church have been supported by town councillors.

As reported here, Cllr Roger Keen, Burnham and Highbridge Deputy Mayor, says the crossing is needed in Oxford Street near the Catholic Church to improve safety outside St Joseph’s School.

Town councillors considered the proposals at their latest meeting where they voted in favour of supporting an initial feasibility study on whether the crossing is necessary.

Cllr Keen said the proposal has the support of St Joseph’s School and Burnham Police.

He says: “I recently attended St Joseph’s School and was given a presentation by the children of year 4 on the findings they put together for cars passing the school entrance.”

“I was impressed by the work the children had done, and how the results were put together and presented by them.”

“There is already a 20mph limit in place when the lights are flashing, otherwise it’s a 30mph road.”

“I am told the school no longer has a lollypop person. The results of the speed data show an alarming number of cars exceeding the 30mph limit.”

“I’m told a lot of parents park in the Catholic Church car park when dropping off or collecting their children, so they need to cross the main road to get to and from school.”

“The school and the PCSO that is working with the children have asked for us to look at the possibility of a proper pedestrian crossing on the B3139 Oxford Street outside the school, maybe by the Catholic Church.”

Cllr Keen’s motion – “That this council formally requests the Somerset Council Highways dept to look at the installation of a pedestrian crossing point on the B3139 Oxford Street, outside or near the St Joseph’s School entrance and the Catholic Church – was seconded by Cllr Lesley Millard.

Cllr Mike Facey told the meeting that he “fully supports” the idea, but cautioned that the process of implementing a new crossing is lengthy and starts with a feasibility study “which would cost Somerset Council around £7-10,000.”

He added: “If the crossing passes the feasibility study it would then be considered for pricing for engineering and construction. That’s between £70-100,000 as an average. It’s not a quick process — I completely support it, but let’s be realistic.”

Cllr Millard added that a new crossing in Berrow has been funded by Hinkley Point C, adding: “It doesn’t have to be Somerset Highways money if an agreement can be reached.”

Cllr Alistair Hendry added: “You can’t put a price on children’s safety and welfare. If it saves just one child that will be worth it.”