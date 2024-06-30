Convoy of travellers pitches up on Burnham-On-Sea playing fields

A convoy of travellers pitched up on a Burnham-On-Sea playing field on Sunday (June 30th) after reportedly forcing entry.

Five caravans with towing vehicles gained entry to the Winchester Road Park next to Burnham Infants School just after 4pm.

Police were called, as pictured here, but they were unable to stop them driving onto the park.

Somerset Council, which owns the land, has started proceedings to move them.

The same group had unsuccessfully tried to gain entry to the Cassis Close playing fields on Sunday afternoon, say residents.

It comes after dozens of travellers were evicted within 12 hours in Burnham-On-Sea on June 11th after they pitched up at the Cassis Close playing fields.