15.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 01, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsConvoy of travellers pitches up on Burnham-On-Sea playing fields
News

Convoy of travellers pitches up on Burnham-On-Sea playing fields

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A convoy of travellers pitched up on a Burnham-On-Sea playing field on Sunday (June 30th) after reportedly forcing entry.

Five caravans with towing vehicles gained entry to the Winchester Road Park next to Burnham Infants School just after 4pm.

Police were called, as pictured here, but they were unable to stop them driving onto the park.

Somerset Council, which owns the land, has started proceedings to move them.

The same group had unsuccessfully tried to gain entry to the Cassis Close playing fields on Sunday afternoon, say residents.

It comes after dozens of travellers were evicted within 12 hours in Burnham-On-Sea on June 11th after they pitched up at the Cassis Close playing fields.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea beach walk raises funds for cancer sufferer Jack, 5

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
15.3 ° C
17.1 °
14.4 °
90 %
4.5kmh
100 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com