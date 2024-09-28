7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 29, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham holds World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events for Macmillan

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of pounds have been raised in Burnham-On-Sea during several fundraising events held as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Burnham Sailing Club, Burnham’s Ritz Social Club and Towans Care Home all held events with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support as part of their annual fundraiser.

Macmillan Cancer Support‘s nationwide Coffee Mornings began 30 years ago and have become one of the largest charity fundraising events of the year, raising millions of pounds.

West Huntspill Methodist Chapel also held a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday with a tabletop sales of puzzles, books, preserves and more.

