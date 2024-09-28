Met Office issues weather warnings for high wind and heavy rain in Burnham area today

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for high winds and heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Sunday, September 29th).

The yellow warning for high winds comes into force at 9am and runs until midnight with a risk of damaging gusts affecting the area this evening.

A second, separate yellow warning for heavy rain comes into force at 4pm and runs until 9am on Monday.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60mph in the most exposed areas.”

“This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.”

“Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night.”

