Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Tangent Club celebrates its 50th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Tangent Club celebrated its 50th anniversary with a 70s-themed dinner at The Fox & Goose Inn, Brent Knoll on Friday (September 27th).

The group’s Margaret Stewart said: “The Club was honoured by a visit from the Tangent National President as well as members from other Tangent Clubs throughout the area.”

“Tangent, whose motto is ‘Let friendship continue’, was founded to enable retired members of Ladies Circle to continue the friendships they had made over the years: our local Ladies Circle was prominent in the past, helping their counterparts in Round Table with such popular events as the annual Donkey Derbies, held in Brean.”

“Members also helped with the hospital flower rota, Books on Wheels, entertained elderly local people to coffee mornings, organised outings for OAPs, ran fund-raising jumble sales and held a Carol Concert at Frith House.”

“Tangent members now meet up monthly to support one another and to ensure that their long-standing friendships are not forgotten.”