PHOTOS: National Gallery’s Art Road Trip comes to Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea hosted a visit by the National Gallery’s travelling art studio on Sunday (September 29th).

A steady flow of families headed to the exhibition and art workshops at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road, as pictured here.

The event included a host of free creative activities and workshops in partnership with local arts organisation, Seed.

The Art Road Trip forms a part of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary, NG200, with events planned across the UK.

A National Gallery spokesperson thanked all those who had attended and said: “Over the year, our mobile art studio will host around two hundred public events and work with thousands of people to bring art and ideas inspired by the National Gallery Collection right to where they live.”