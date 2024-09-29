14.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: National Gallery’s Art Road Trip comes to Burnham-On-Sea
News

PHOTOS: National Gallery’s Art Road Trip comes to Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea hosted a visit by the National Gallery’s travelling art studio on Sunday (September 29th).

A steady flow of families headed to the exhibition and art workshops at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road, as pictured here.

The event included a host of free creative activities and workshops in partnership with local arts organisation, Seed.

The Art Road Trip forms a part of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary, NG200, with events planned across the UK.

A National Gallery spokesperson thanked all those who had attended and said: “Over the year, our mobile art studio will host around two hundred public events and work with thousands of people to bring art and ideas inspired by the National Gallery Collection right to where they live.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Tangent Club celebrates its 50th anniversary
Next article
PHOTOS: Visitors flock to Burnham and Highbridge Mens and Ladies Shed open day

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.9 ° C
16.1 °
14.3 °
96 %
0.9kmh
91 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com