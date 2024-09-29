PHOTOS: Visitors flock to Burnham and Highbridge Mens and Ladies Shed open day

Scores of visitors headed to an open day held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mens and Ladies Shed community groups on Saturday (28th September).

The event at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hall was held to let local people to find out more about the group’s activities.

“Since we launched, the club has grown and we now have several dozen men signed up and ladies joining a range of activities, including crafting,” said Russel Gleed, Chairman.

“These range from wood work and modelling to mechanical projects,” he said. “The social part is the important part of it, and by making new friends we help people to beat isolation and feel a part of the community.”

During the day, a donation of £500 was made to the group by Homes in Sedgemoor, from their Making A Difference fund, pictured above.

Representative Ian Cook handed over the donation to Russel, who thanked the group and said the money had been used to buy new tools.