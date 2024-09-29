Two West Huntspill Cricket Club members presented with volunteering awards

Two members of West Huntspill and District Cricket Club have been presented with awards to recognise their volunteering work during a ceremony at Somerset County Cricket Club.

The Cricket Collective Awards 2024 were presented in Taunton over the past week, where Tommy Tregale and Dave Counsell were handed awards.

Tommy is a year 11 student at King Alfred School in Highbridge who is a very keen sportsperson, playing football and cricket. He was nominated by the club for the ‘rising star’ award to thank him for his volunteering time at the club.

A spokesman says: “Since joining the club age 13 Tommy has thrown himself into all aspects of the club, whether that’s painting benches, cutting grass, or cleaning the facilities to name a few.”

“Tommy has been supporting youth teams by umpiring and scoring their matches and is now helping with the club’s All Stars sessions and has become someone the children look up to with his enthusiasm and passion. He is also currently going through the SCF leadership Academy and is putting all those skills learned into practise at the club.”

Dave Counsell also received an award for his volunteering work. A spokesman adds: “Dave has been groundsperson at the club for over 30 years and regularly spent over 35 hours a week working on the grounds over the years.”

“He has improved the square and outfields to become one of the best in the area and has recently led a rainwater harvesting project so all watering of the square is now undertaken using recycled water. He has also encouraged members to gain the new skills needed to operate machinery safely and produce good playing surfaces.”