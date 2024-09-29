Burnham-On-Sea winter beach dog walking rules come into force

The summertime ban on dogs using several of Burnham-On-Sea’s beaches is lifted on Tuesday October 1st.

Somerset Council, which manages local beaches, says dogs will once again be able to be exercised on the beach between the Yacht Club and the Jetty, and also between The Pavilion and Maddock’s Slade.

However, dogs remain excluded all year round on the designated children’s play area beach between Burnham Jetty and The Pavilion. See the full restrictions below.

Rules on Burnham beach dog walking:

On Burnham-On-Sea beach, these are the restrictions and byelaws in place for dogs on the beach:

Beach area 1 (between Burnham Jetty and the Pavilion): Dogs are banned all year round on this beach, the jetty and the Esplanade steps.

Beach area 2 (between Burnham Jetty and the Yacht club): Dogs are banned on the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach.

Beach area 3 (between Burnham Pavilion and Maddocks Slade, north end of the sea wall): Dogs are banned on this part of the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates, dogs are permitted on this area of the beach.

New signs were introduced in Burnham to make it clearer where dogs can be walked.