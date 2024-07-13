15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jul 14, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge pupils in final rehearsals for summer show

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy are in final rehearsals to perform their summer show, ‘A Night At The Musicals’.

The performance will be a cabaret-style show featuring numbers from many popular musicals.

“Featuring the cast and band from our recent hit musical ‘Sister Act’, the show will have singing, dancing, comedy sketches and more,” says the school’s Holly Keeble.

“The students have been hard at work rehearsing a summer spectacular you won’t want to miss!”

The show will be held on July 18th and 19th, beginning at 7pm at King Alfred School Academy.

Tickets are priced just £5 and can be bought on the door.

