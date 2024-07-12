17.7 C
Sat Jul 13, 2024
News

Councils launch action to move travellers from East Huntspill playing fields

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A large group of travellers has moved onto the playing fields in East Huntspill, prompting action from local councils.

The group of more than 20 vehicles gained access to the playing fields in New Road on Thursday (July 11th).

An East Huntspill Parish Council spokesperson says: “The Parish Council are aware of the situation at the playing fields in East Huntspill and are working with Somerset Council in resolving the issue.”

“The enforcement officer has been down to the site and confirmed that the group of travellers are known to the authorities and were evicted from Victoria Park at 5pm on Thursday night.”

Somerset Council and the Parish Council are now taking forward the issue.

