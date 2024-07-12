Brean cafe gets a surprise visit from Game of Thrones TV actress

Staff at a Brean cafe were surprised to serve up breakfast to a well-known ‘Game of Thrones’ TV actress this week.

Maisie Williams called in at The Quick Bite Cafe in South Road, Brean, pictured here.

“My staff recognised her straight away – she’s a very polite, lovely girl and was happy to chat,” manager Gary Prowse told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“She and her partner ordered our Mega Breakfasts. It was great to welcome them! We’ve had various famous faces here over the years.”

Maisie Williams, who was born in Bristol, made her acting debut in 2011 as Arya Stark, a lead character in Game of Thrones.

She gained recognition and critical praise for her work on the show, and received two Emmy Award nominations.