West Huntspill’s Sedgemoor Vintage Show underway this weekend

Dozens of Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes are on show this weekend at the annual Sedgemoor Vintage Show.

Sedgemoor Vintage Club’s show is being held at the 9-acre show field near West Huntspill over two days on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July from 10am-5pm both days.

“Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes will be on display around the site and in our main arena,” says a spokesman.

“The site will also include displays of Stationary Engines, Horticultural Equipment, Craft and Models. Plus, a working section showing off skills of yesteryear.”

Chairman Bill Bevan adds: “The whole club are looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and the public to this year’s show. We are a club of enthusiasts and put on the show to showcase just some of the area’s rich history.”

“Staging the show also allows any profit from the weekend to be donated to very worthy causes. In 2023 donations were made to the British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK”.

Entry will be £10 with under 16’s free.

Parking is free at the site which is opposite ‘The Wood Pile’ off the main A38. You can find

the site by using the Postcode TA9 3RH or What3words ///spared.flask.broad

The 2023 Sedgemoor Vintage Show attracted big crowds.