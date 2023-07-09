West Huntspill hosted hundreds of vintage vehicles at the annual Sedgemoor Vintage Show over the weekend.

Crowds flocked to see the Steam Engines, Tractors, Classic Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes on display in fields opposite The Wood Pile off the main A38 on both Saturday 8th July and Sunday 9th July.

The site also will had displays of equipment from yesteryear including Stationary Engines, Horticultural Equipment and a Working Section showing skills and new innovations of a bygone era.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The event was a great success once again and we thank everyone who came along, whether as spectators or exhbitors. There was a fantastic variety of vehicles to see.”