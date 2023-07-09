A young Highbridge angler is celebrating this week after winning a top medal by competing on the under 16s England junior shore sea fishing team.

Lexie Groves, 13, has been fishing for over four years and competitively for two years, including in many local matches against adults.

She was delighted to be selected for the England under 16s team last November.

This week, the team has been practising for the SALC home Internationals.

After a 6 hour journey up to north Wales, they we had 3 days practice on a beach in very tough conditions with rain and gusty winds.

The first match day was held on Wednesday when Lexie won her zone with 68 points, beating the Irish, Welsh and Scottish teams by 48 points and had the biggest fish overall, a 58cm garfish.

England then had a great 2nd day on Thursday with all of the team catching fish and winning gold.

Lexie said: “I am so happy at not only being selected as part of the six person team, but to win my zone and a gold medal for England on my first cap!”

She thanked her team, manager Paul Driver and assistant manager Anton James for their help and the “fantastic experience.”