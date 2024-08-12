12.6 C
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea care home raises £1,200 for young cancer sufferer’s treatment

Tudor Lodge Residential Care Home in Burnham-On-Sea has raised £1,200 for a young cancer sufferer’s treatment at its Summer Fete.

The team raised the money for Jack’s Neuroblastoma Journey at Saturday’s event, pictured here.

As reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma and needs treatment in America. Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page to raise £250,000, with well over half the amount raised.

Tudor Lodge’s Emily Arnold says: “The funds at our summer fete were raised mainly through raffle ticket sales, with some fantastic prizes donated from local businesses.”

“We were also fortunate that a lot of relatives and friends donated prizes and of course, purchased raffle tickets for the event.  Games were played, music was enjoyed and a feast consumed along with fun, laughter and time well spent with neighbours, friends and family of our lovely residents.”

“Raffle sponsors were E18hteen Gin, Berrys Coaches, Wookey Hole, Brean Down Inn, Macbeth Funeral Services, Timeless Images, Ambear Restaurants, McMillan Theatre, Sanders Garden World, Exeter Chiefs, Haynes Motor Museum, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, Material Needs, Havercrofts butchers, Julia’s Flowers, Red Cow, Brent Knoll, Hestercombe Gardens, Howden’s Highbridge, Bay Café – W-s-M, and Burnham Tesco.”

For more information about respite, day care or coming to live at Tudor Lodge Residential Care Home in Burnham-On-Sea visit https://tudorlodge.net or call 01278 784277.

