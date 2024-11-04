11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 04, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Carnival crowds get daytime look at colourful carts
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Carnival crowds get daytime look at colourful carts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of colourful carnival carts have been drawing crowds of visitors ahead of tonight’s 78th annual Highbridge and Burnham Carnival.

64 entries will take part in this evening’s 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the parade through the town.

The entries arrived in Burnham on Saturday night after Bridgwater Carnival and they are parked up in Burnham’s Queen’s Drive and Frank Foley Parkway ahead of the procession, as pictured here.

Annalee New, Chair of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Everything is going to plan and we’re delighted that there’s a good list of entries again this year. It promises to be another superb event.”

Tonight’s Burnham parade starts at 7.30pm in Love Lane, near the town’s Tesco supermarket.

It will then wend its way along Love Lane, onto Manor Road, before travelling along the High Street and finishing in Marine Drive. Read more about tonight’s carnival here.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club cart wins second place at 2024 Bridgwater Carnival
Countdown to tonight’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival – full guide to closures, start time and route

