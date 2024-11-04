11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 04, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club cart wins second place at 2024 Bridgwater Carnival
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club cart wins second place at 2024 Bridgwater Carnival

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hillview Carnival Club of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are celebrating a successful start to the new carnival season with a second place at Bridgwater Carnival on Saturday.

The club’s entry for the 2024 season, called ‘Country Kidz’, proved popular with crowds along the route in Bridgwater where it won second place in its category.

Hillview’s chair Julia Rosser says: “A massive thank you to everyone that came out and supported us. The reaction from the crowd was amazing, the crew and kids had a fabulous night, and did us proud, made even better by the cheers.”

“We unfortunately had some technical issues with some moving parts and our tractor broke down on the way to Bridgwater, however, despite this the cart looked amazing with the quality and finish of the 20 plus fibre glass models, all built in house by our amazing team,  saving us thousands of pounds!”

Hillview Carnival Club of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

“Our kids danced their hearts out, so much that some of their props will need a little remedial work. The team are working hard to ensure that everything is perfect for our home carnival.”

The final results of the Bridgwater Carnival were delayed by a tehnical issue and were only confirmed in full at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Rubalo JCC was first in the juvenile category at Bridgwater followed by Hillview then Marina Sydenham in third.  See results here.

The Hillview cart will appear at tonight’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which starts at 7.30pm.

Previous article
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Spectacular Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display wows large crowds
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Carnival crowds get daytime look at colourful carts

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
11.1 ° C
12 °
10.1 °
89 %
1.8kmh
74 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com