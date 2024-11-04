Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club cart wins second place at 2024 Bridgwater Carnival

The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are celebrating a successful start to the new carnival season with a second place at Bridgwater Carnival on Saturday.

The club’s entry for the 2024 season, called ‘Country Kidz’, proved popular with crowds along the route in Bridgwater where it won second place in its category.

Hillview’s chair Julia Rosser says: “A massive thank you to everyone that came out and supported us. The reaction from the crowd was amazing, the crew and kids had a fabulous night, and did us proud, made even better by the cheers.”

“We unfortunately had some technical issues with some moving parts and our tractor broke down on the way to Bridgwater, however, despite this the cart looked amazing with the quality and finish of the 20 plus fibre glass models, all built in house by our amazing team, saving us thousands of pounds!”

“Our kids danced their hearts out, so much that some of their props will need a little remedial work. The team are working hard to ensure that everything is perfect for our home carnival.”

The final results of the Bridgwater Carnival were delayed by a tehnical issue and were only confirmed in full at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Rubalo JCC was first in the juvenile category at Bridgwater followed by Hillview then Marina Sydenham in third. See results here.

The Hillview cart will appear at tonight’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which starts at 7.30pm.