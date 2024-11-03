PHOTOS & VIDEO: Spectacular Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display wows large crowds

Thousands of people lined Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront tonight (Sunday, November 3rd) as the town’s spectacular fireworks display returned.

The sparkling display was fired by Skyburst, the winners of this year’s British Firework Championships, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

Organisers from the Town Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com said they were “delighted” with how it had gone.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, said: “The weather conditions were perfect for tonight’s firework display – a clear and still evening! It was an impressive show, with the fireworks synchronising brilliantly with the music.”

“It was fantastic to see so many people at the seafront to enjoy the fireworks, many of whom remained in town afterwards, visiting the pubs and restaurants. It’s a great start to our Carnival weekend!”

“Many thanks to those who organised the event tonight, especially the Deputy Town Clerk, all the amazing volunteer marshalls, who ensure we can safely enjoy this display, and those collecting money for local charities.”

Members of Burnham Rotary Club and local army and sea cadets carried out a collection in aid of local charities, while the Highbridge and Burnham Carnival members oversaw marshalling and road closures.

The fireworks were fired from a special scaffolding platform built on the jetty with the incoming tide around it, adding to the spectacle.

The spectacular display is a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be held on Monday evening.

Pictures: Burnham’s fireworks display underway on Sunday night (Burnham-On-Sea.com and Nick Whetstone)