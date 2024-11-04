The White Horse Inn in village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea wins prestigious food award

The White Horse Inn, a country pub in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea, has won a prestigious food award.

It’s been announced that it has won the Good Food Award Blue Ribbon for Gastropubs 2024/2025.

This national award highlights the pub’s commitment to delivering high-quality, home-cooked food and dining experience.

The family-run pub has become popular in the area and has become known for its traditional British cuisine with a modern twist.

This achievement follows another recent win for the pub, having been crowned Somerset Wedding Venue of the Year 2024, as we reported here.

The White Horse Inn was also a finalist in the Best Sunday Roast and Best Chef of the Year categories back in 2016.

The White Horse Inn, originally established in 1993 by Mike and Chrissy McKenzie, has always been a family-run enterprise over its tenure. The couple initially ran the pub until 2001, returning in 2014 with their, now adult, children Harriet, Hannah, and Callum, to continue their family’s legacy.

“It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of everyone who’s been part of the White Horse Inn over the years and our hardworking staff. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’re excited for what lies ahead.”

Callum, who serves as the pub’s Managing Director, also collaborates with his father in the kitchen to curate and develop the pub’s menu. Together, they have introduced a balance of traditional and contemporary dishes, always ensuring that quality and local ingredients are at the heart of everything they serve.