Burnham Methodist Church and Friends of Burnham Hospital raise £1,800 with joint event

A successful joint venture charity event has raised £1,800 for Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church and the Friends of Burnham Hospital.

The ‘Bargains Galore’ event was held at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street on Saturday, November 2nd.

Ceri Joyce, Chair of The Friends, says: “This was a great joint initiative and raised a fabulous amount for both charities. All the volunteers and stall holders worked so hard which helped make the day so successful.”

Liz Bennett from the church said: “What a lovely social event it was and hoped for more to come. Our hot pork baps went down extremely well and were a total sell out, the amount raised was incredible.”

On sale were many bargains, quality bric-a-brac, a mega bumper jigsaw sale, including a huge amount of WasJigs for local collectors plus a large selection of books, lots of crafting materials, toiletries, hand crafted goods, jewellery, refreshments, a raffle and more.