Burnham-On-Sea U3A holds James Bond-themed cheese and wine evening

Burnham-On-Sea U3A held a James Bond-themed cheese and wine evening in the town’s Community Centre on Friday (November 1st).

A spokesman says: “The sell-out event featured a just-for-fun casino, a James Bond quiz and a savoury buffet, while classic films of the action hero were shown on the Centre’s new screen.”

The U3A is a national organisation which offers the chance to share knowledge in an informal setting.

The Burnham branch has over 30 groups on subjects from art to yoga. For more information, see www.burnhamu3a.com