‘Spectacular’ Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display set to draw big crowds tonight

A special scaffolding platform has been built on Burnham-On-Sea jetty to allow the town’s fireworks display to be fired from the sea this evening (Sunday, November 3rd).

Large crowds are expected to line the seafront to watch the 20-minute display which will start at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 3rd, and is being organised by the Town Council.

The display will be fired by Skyburst, the winners of The British Firework Championships, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

The spectacular display is a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be held on Monday November 4th.

The scaffolding platform is required to be built on the years when the time of the high tide means it is necessary – and the fireworks are fired from the jetty on other years.

Sunday’s fireworks display will be free of charge, however spectators are being encouraged to give donations to Burnham Rotary Club’s charity collectors along the seafront.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “As part of the 2024 Carnival Weekend, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is delighted to once again bring a Grand Firework Display to The Esplanade. The display will be fired by Skyburst – The Firework Company of Bristol, to a musical accompaniment.”

“Everyone is welcome to The Esplanade to view the display. Entry to watch the display is free. The Rotary Club will be collecting donations on the night for local charities. The event is funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council with the support of businesses.”

The fireworks display did not go ahead in 2023 as a mark of respect following the tragedy when Peter Jeffery, 68, went missing in the sea off the jetty days earlier. The fireworks are weather dependent and for updates, check Burnham-On-Sea.com on the day. The event is funded by the Council with support from local businesses Positive Wealth Creation, Apex Mobility, Home Farm Holiday Park and Northam Farm Caravan Sales.