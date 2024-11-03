Countdown to Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival: Road closures, start time and route

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is set to make a welcome return on Monday November 4th with dozens of spectacular entries.

Organisers have said this week that 64 entries are confirmed for the 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the parade through the town.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Annalee New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “Excitement is building for the big day and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic procession.”

The parade will start at 7.30pm next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

The carnival’s Chief Marshall Sean Mattravers says: “The only change we have made this year is that the carts will not travel back to Frank Foley Parkway at the end of the carnival to be split down.”

“They will be splitting down on Burnham Road. By making this change it allows us to keep Pepperall Road and the Frank Foley Parkway open up to Ben Travers Way for residents to access on their way home.”

The early Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast for Monday shows it will be a cool and dry evening with a low chance of rain.

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Mia Olivia Janicka and her Princesses Marleigh Glaysher and Isla Phillips, pictured above, were chosen at a special event earlier this year. They will be near the front of the procession.

Road closures for carnival from Saturday night:

The carnival carts will arrive in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday night November 2nd after the Bridgwater Carnival to park up ready up over the weekend.

This means that several road closures will comes into force as usual from 7pm on Saturday evening (2nd November) until 1am on Tuesday (5th November): The Frank Foley Parkway will be closed from its junction with Ben Travers Way (North) in a south easterly direction to its junction with Ben Travers Way (South) plus Queens Drive will be shut from the Love Lane roundabout in an easterly direction to its junction with Stoddens Lane.

Road closures for carnival day:

The main road closures in Burnham will come into force on Monday evening (4th November). The following road closures will begin from around 6pm until around 1am on Tuesday 5th November:​

Ben Travers Way From Tesco’s entrance to its junction with the Frank Foley Parkway.

Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway

Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway Berrow Road from Westfield Road to Manor Road

Church Street B3139 Burnham Road to A38

The Frank Foley Parkway From its junction with Ben Travers Way to Love Lane Roundabout.

Hawley Way junction of Ramsay Way to junction of Love Lane

Highbridge Road

Love Lane From its junction with Manor Road to its junction with the B3140 Burnham Link Road.

Frank Foley Parkway / Wallace Wells Road Roundabout

Love Lane / Rosewood Avenue

Marine Drive / Burnham Road

Adam Street

Chapel Street

College Street

Cross Street

High Street

Manor Road

Marine Drive

Oxford Street

Pier Street and Old Station Approach

Regent Street

South Street

Victoria Street

Vicarage Street

Send us your photos of the carnival by contacting Burnham-On-Sea.com.

