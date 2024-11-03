Brave Police officer who apprehended murderer in Brean receives award for courage

A brave police officer who apprehended a murderer in Brean has been awarded a Chief Constable Commendation by Avon and Somerset Police.

The force’s annual awards ceremony has been held in recognition of outstanding examples of courage, dedication, innovative thinking and tenacity. 56 individuals from across the force area received awards.

In the Brean case, Police Constable Christopher Hinchliffe demonstrated real courage in October 2023 when he was first on scene at a distressing domestic incident involving a violent individual, as reported here at the time.

He has received a Chief Constable Commendation award to recognise his significant personal courage in duty far and beyond what should normally be expected.

A Police spokesman says: “Arriving within four minutes of the call and without any back-up, PC Hinchliffe arrested the offender and handcuffed them to a railing outside the property in Brean.”

“This allowed him to enter the property safely and give emergency CPR to the victim. Thanks to his quick-thinking actions, he was able to preserve as much forensic evidence as he could, allowing justice to be served in court.”

Simon Steeves, 71, pleaded guilty to killing his wife and he was jailed for 14 years, as reported here.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, who spoke at the event, adds: “Award ceremonies are always a special occasion, and this is no different. We’ve heard so many fantastic stories of bravery, problem-solving, crime prevention and compassionate victim care. This is an opportunity to amplify what’s so brilliant about policing.”

And Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner, who handed out awards to the police officers and staff, said: “It’s a real privilege to have been here. These awards acknowledge individual achievements, but also show to Avon and Somerset residents this is how good the Avon and Somerset service can be.”

Pictured: PC Christopher Hinchliffe with Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody