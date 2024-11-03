12 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 03, 2024
'Graduation' ceremony held for Burnham runners completing 'couch to 5km' scheme

A ‘graduation’ ceremony has been held for a group of runners who have taken part in Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club’s ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to encourage more local people into running.

A spokesperson from Burnham Harriers Running Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Well done to the 16 new runners who collected their couch-to-5k medal on Saturday!”

“The latest 9-week course based on the NHS app and supported by Burnham-On-Sea Harriers run leaders, club coach and members.”

Burnham Harriers Running Club will also be inviting applications for the next round of its ‘couch to 5km’ scheme nex spring.

The scheme is part of Parkrun, a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5km community event.

Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate, it is held every Saturday at 9:00am at Apex Park in Marine Drive, Highbridge.

