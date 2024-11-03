New rangers start at Berrow dunes with funding from government’s Levelling Up programme

Somerset Council has welcomed three new members to its Natural Environment Team.

A grant from the Government Department of Culture’s Levelling Up Programme has allowed the Council to create these new roles to help enhance and manage green spaces at Berrow.

Lydia Winthorpe (Ranger), Erica Cox (Ranger) and Julia Kennaby (Community Ranger) are with the Council for six months and will be based at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve and Wilstock and Stockmoor Country Park near North Petherton.

They are working to enhance and manage these natural areas and help foster a deeper connection between the community and their local green spaces, promoting environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Their main responsibilities include improving green spaces for wildlife and local residents, engaging communities with these unique natural environments through public events and activities, and managing biodiversity by focusing on priority species and habitats as outlined in land management plans.

As part of this, the new team is working on five year management plans for both places and would like to hear from members of the public. If you know and love these sites you can have your say via the Berrow Dunes questionnaire.

They are also hosting a volunteer taster session and encourage anyone interested to get involved.

It will be held on Thursday 21st November at Berrow Dunes from 10am to 2pm. Meet at the Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve Car Park at 9.45am. Volunteers can join the rangers in removing the encroaching scrub and non-native sea buckthorn.

Councillor Graeme Oakes, Lead member for Public Health, Environment and Climate Change said: “We are very pleased to welcome our new Green Estates rangers to the Natural Environment team. Their expertise and hard work will bring significant improvements for visitors, the diverse environments, and wildlife.”

“By working with local communities, friends’ groups, and volunteers, they will build lasting relationships that will benefit these beloved natural spaces for years to come, and in the process help Somerset become greener and more sustainable.”

Anyone interested in joining these sessions can contact the Council’s Countryside team at countryside@somerset.gov.uk.