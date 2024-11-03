12 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 03, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsSomerset teacher banned due to his 'unacceptable behaviour'
News

Somerset teacher banned due to his ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

photography of school room

A Somerset teacher has been barred from the profession after a Teaching Regulation Agency panel found he had engaged in “professional misconduct”.

Daniel Usher-Clark, 47, was most recently employed as head of year at Bishop Fox’s School, Taunton  —  the school referred him to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) for investigation.

The TRA panel’s decision, chaired by Mr Diarmuid Bunting and published October 31, states: “The panel has made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that Mr Daniel Usher-Clark should be the subject of a prohibition order, with a review period of five years.”

Daniel Usher-Clarke worked at two secondary schools in Taunton where he was found to have sent inappropriate messages and made comments of a sexual nature to multiple students.

The panel concluded that Mr Usher-Clarke’s conduct “fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession”.

Mr Usher-Clarke may appeal for the prohibition order to be removed in 2029, five years from the date of the hearing.

Under the ban, Mr Usher-Clarke is “prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England”.

Mr Usher-Clarke taught at the Castle School and at Bishop Fox’s School.

Previous article
Jetty platform in place for ‘spectacular’ Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display in sea
Next article
New rangers start at Berrow dunes with funding from government’s Levelling Up programme

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12 ° C
13 °
11.2 °
90 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com