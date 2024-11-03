Somerset teacher banned due to his ‘unacceptable behaviour’

A Somerset teacher has been barred from the profession after a Teaching Regulation Agency panel found he had engaged in “professional misconduct”.

Daniel Usher-Clark, 47, was most recently employed as head of year at Bishop Fox’s School, Taunton — the school referred him to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) for investigation.

The TRA panel’s decision, chaired by Mr Diarmuid Bunting and published October 31, states: “The panel has made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that Mr Daniel Usher-Clark should be the subject of a prohibition order, with a review period of five years.” Daniel Usher-Clarke worked at two secondary schools in Taunton where he was found to have sent inappropriate messages and made comments of a sexual nature to multiple students.

The panel concluded that Mr Usher-Clarke’s conduct “fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession”.

Mr Usher-Clarke may appeal for the prohibition order to be removed in 2029, five years from the date of the hearing.