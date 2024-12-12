5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 12, 2024
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea community Christmas lunch held for over 80 people by volunteers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A community Christmas lunch has been held in Burnham-On-Sea for over 80 local people by a group of volunteers.

Burnham Baptist Church organised the three-course traditional Christmas lunch on Wednesday (December 11th).

Burnham Baptist Church’s Rev Rob Howlett said: “It’s the second year we have organised a free community Christmas meal like this as a combined project with the church family and volunteers.”

“It was greatly appreciated by our guests from the church and local villages and our thanks go to all the helpers, including our chef – church member Graham Brown – for all his time.”

