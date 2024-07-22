15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 23, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea St Joseph's School pupils enjoy end-of-term beach treat
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea St Joseph’s School pupils enjoy end-of-term beach treat

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Burnham-On-Sea enjoyed their annual end-of-term trip to the town’s beach on Monday (July 22nd) for a morning of sandcastle building.

Armed with buckets, spades and raincoats they were determined to have fun whatever the weather.

“Fortunately when we arrived the drizzly rain had stopped and there were a few rays of sunshine through the clouds,” says Rhonda Williams, Assistant Headteacher.

“All of the children from nursery up to Year 6 enjoyed a few hours away from the classroom having some beach fun.”

“It’s been such a busy term with Year 6 SATs along with Year 1 phonics testing and Year 4 times tables tests that days like these are so important for our children’s health and wellbeing.”

“A big thank you goes to ‘Asda’ in Highbridge for donating ice-pops for everyone to have a well deserved treat before we break up for our summer holidays on Wednesday.”

