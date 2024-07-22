Burnham community cafe The Waffle Hub updates opening hours as grant funding runs out

Burnham-On-Sea’s community cafe The Waffle Hub has reduced its opening hours after its grant funding ran out.

However, the team that run the cafe, which is based at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, says it will continue to serve the community with adjusted hours.

The Hub’s Caroline King said: “Over the last six months The Waffle Hub has benefited from grant funding that has enabled it to open five days a week and provide employment for its people.”

“These grants have now ended and we have been unable to find more grants to replace them to ensure a smooth transition.”

“Therefore, it is with regret that from 29th July we need to reduce our opening hours to Monday 10am to 2pm; Tuesday 10am to 2pm and Wednesday 10am to 4pm.”

“We are grateful to all who continue to support us in this important work within the community here in Burnham-On-Sea. This is temporary and as soon as we are able, we will increase our operating days and hours once more.”

“If you are interested as an individual or business in helping us financially we are setting up a JustGiving Page or contact us directly using the details below.”

“All our existing services will continue. We look forward to welcoming you during our new opening hours.”

The Clothing Bank will be opening on Wednesdays from 10am-2pm starting this week.

The Repair Cafe will be held next on Wednesday 7th August, and will meet on the first Wednesday of every month.

If you would like to volunteer at the Hub or provide any other support send an email to: thewafflehubcommunitycafe@ outlook.com or see Facebook.