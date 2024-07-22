Burnham-On-Sea horse riding enthusiast achieves three wins at top showjumping competition

A Burnham-On-Sea horse riding enthusiast has won several top places while competing at a top showjumping competition.

Phoebe Sealey, pictured, rode at the Chard International showjumping show last weekend (July 18th-21st) on her two horses, Amelusina II and Croquant De La Pome. Competing in four classes, she ended up winning three of them.

Phoebe has been riding all her life and says: “I took a love for showjumping when I was 12, and since then have bought many horses and made them myself and brought them up to this level myself.”

“It’s everyone’s dream to compete at an international show and to win at one! The ultimate dream is to have the national anthem played for you, it’s just an absolute dream.”

“So to have it three times over four days was just unbelievable!”

“When I won on the first day on Amelusina I couldn’t believe it and was over the moon, I didn’t think it could get any better but then on day two he came out and won again.”

“I was absolutely delighted! On the fourth day my other horse Croquant De La Pome also went in and won – and he pushed my other horse into 3rd place. I really couldn’t believe I had done it again.”

“I don’t think I can ever have a better show than that. Winning three classes at an international show in 1 week, I genuinely couldn’t believe it – it felt like I was dreaming! Both horses were in the top 10 every day. I couldn’t do it without my parents and partner supporting me all the way and making it happen.”

“I compete all over the country but we are so lucky where we live – Burnham – as we are so local to so many amazing venues. I compete most weekends. Through the winter I was second in the south west league which you gain points for at every show with placings.”

Next, Phoebe has the semi-finals of the Horse Of The Year Show next weekend and add: “Fingers crossed our good run carries on!”

Pictured: Burnham rider Phoebe Sealey in action (Photos: ESP Photographic)