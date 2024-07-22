Brean Country Club opens Somerset’s first public padel tennis courts

Brean Country Club has held the grand opening of Somerset’s first public padel tennis courts this week.

The two new outdoor courts are located at Brean Country Club in Brean.

Padel tennis, a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, is taking the country by storm.

Padel’s an innovative form of tennis that’s fun, easy to learn and sociable. Played on an enclosed court about a third of the size of a tennis court, groups of mixed ages and abilities can play together.

With the opening of these two public outdoor courts, residents and visitors alike will have the opportunity to enjoy padel tennis without travelling to the nearest courts in Bristol.

In addition to the courts, Brean Country Club offers racket and ball hire for those looking to try out the sport.

The club’s Sarah House says: “Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner, we welcome players of all skill levels to come and experience the excitement of Padel tennis. Coaching will also be available.”

“To make your visit even more convenient, Brean Country Club provides free car parking for all guests. Additionally, the club offers changing rooms and shower facilities to ensure that players can freshen up after a game and also enjoy a drink or bite to eat.”

“We believe that padel tennis is a fantastic sport that offers fun and fitness for people of all ages and abilities. We can’t wait to welcome players to and provide them with a top-notch experience on and off the court.”

“Don’t miss the opportunity to be among the first to experience Padel tennis at Brean Country Club starting July 23rd and discover the thrill of this exciting sport in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

The Padel courts will be open daily and bookings can be made online for a 1hr session via our website. For more information about Brean Country Club and its Padel tennis facilities, and to book your Padel session, see: www.breancountryclub.co.uk/the-padel-courts