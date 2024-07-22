Police issue appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Brean leaves man with head injuries

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an alleged assault in Brean on Sunday 21st July left a man with a head injury.

South Road in Brean was closed for over an hour on Sunday afternoon following the incident on the pavement between the Morrisons convenience store and Pontins.

A Police spokeswoman says: “Officers were called at around 3.30pm on Sunday 21st July following an assault on South Road, in Brean.”

“One person was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury, where they remain in stable condition.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and saw something.”

“We are also interested to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage.”

“If you saw anything, please contact us on 101 and quote reference 5224190004.”