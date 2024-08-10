PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

Over 220 entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 10th).

The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetable, fruit and crafts go on show.

Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a good number of entries at around 220.”

“The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries. The section that was particularly well supported was floral art.”

The winners were presented with their awards by Ken Hindle, President of the community centre.

2024 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results

Garden News Shield Vegetables Brian Musgrove

Society’s Floral Art Cup Brian Musgrove

Flower fair novice Not awarded

Most Points Cup Bert Sone

Egerton Cup Ellen Pipet

Ian Alderton Tankard Alys Pipet

Graham Tankard Not awarded

Scrimshire Cup Ellen Pipet

Temlett Sheild Not awarded

Confectionary Cup Sue Boyd

Westdown Cup Lisa Dollery

Ken James Cup R Lang

Les Sorrell Shield Paul Ware

Draycott Trophy Paul Ware

Society Cup Lakin Earl

Berrow Cup Liz Loads

Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone

Jotcham Shield Trophy Marilyn Turner

Garden News Flower Shield David Bryant

Rose Bowl David Bryant

Herbert Smith Cup David Bryant

Olive Parr Memorial Trophy David Bryant

Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone

James Keetch Challenge Cup Bert Sone

Chairman’s Cup David Bryant

Whetstone Cup Joyce Hutchins

Most Points Fruit Cup Sally Flack

Fruit Cup Sally Flack

Pitman Cup Marilyn Turner

Garden News Shield Pete Besley

Brent House Cup Cecilia Adamson

Barclay Cup Bert Sone

Paul Farthing Cup Bert Sone

Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Bert Sone

Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Paul Ware, Cherry Baker, David Bryant

NVS Medal Pete Besley