PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

Over 220 entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 10th).
The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetable, fruit and crafts go on show.
Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.
Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a good number of entries at around 220.”
“The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries. The section that was particularly well supported was floral art.”
The winners were presented with their awards by Ken Hindle, President of the community centre.
2024 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results
Garden News Shield Vegetables Brian Musgrove
Society’s Floral Art Cup Brian Musgrove
Flower fair novice Not awarded
Most Points Cup Bert Sone
Egerton Cup Ellen Pipet
Ian Alderton Tankard Alys Pipet
Graham Tankard Not awarded
Scrimshire Cup Ellen Pipet
Temlett Sheild Not awarded
Confectionary Cup Sue Boyd
Westdown Cup Lisa Dollery
Ken James Cup R Lang
Les Sorrell Shield Paul Ware
Draycott Trophy Paul Ware
Society Cup Lakin Earl
Berrow Cup Liz Loads
Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone
Jotcham Shield Trophy Marilyn Turner
Garden News Flower Shield David Bryant
Rose Bowl David Bryant
Herbert Smith Cup David Bryant
Olive Parr Memorial Trophy David Bryant
Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone
James Keetch Challenge Cup Bert Sone
Chairman’s Cup David Bryant
Whetstone Cup Joyce Hutchins
Most Points Fruit Cup Sally Flack
Fruit Cup Sally Flack
Pitman Cup Marilyn Turner
Garden News Shield Pete Besley
Brent House Cup Cecilia Adamson
Barclay Cup Bert Sone
Paul Farthing Cup Bert Sone
Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Bert Sone
Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Paul Ware, Cherry Baker, David Bryant
NVS Medal Pete Besley