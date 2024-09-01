PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival BOSfest

Delighted organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s music and arts festival BOSfest have thanked visitors and supporters after a successful weekend.

The three-day event saw spectators head to the Manor Gardens on Sunday despite an afternoon of wet weather to enjoy live music.

It followed a busy day of entertainment and music on Saturday in Victoria Street and at town centre pubs and bars.

BOSfest organiser Tanya Dyer, pictured top with her team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great weekend of entertainment and people were so supportive with positive feedback.”

“We are very grateful for everyone’s support – we can’t do this without all the people that come along or help us.”

“We thank everyone who attended, the venues for their support, the great acts, our wonderful committee, the helpers, our sponsors and funders, and Burnham-On-Sea.com for its support.”

Tanya added that the event had been dedicated to the memory of Sue Stent, the event’s long-running treasurer, who sadly recently passed away.

Sunday saw performances in the Manor Gardens by Antic Aces, Encore, Wivelele, Big Joe Bone, The Kahunas and Filta.

The festival started on Friday evening at The Ritz with Keith O’Connell, Vermin, Taunts and Surfin’ birds

On Saturday, the entertainment was centred on Victoria Street where a community stage was set up with entertainment from Magic Luke, Tricorn, Chalice Morris Men plus Tone Def and the Distraction alongside music.

Saturday’s entertainment saw the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz hosting live music, opening with local music acts Reminisce, Jem, Ford’s Fuzz Inferno, Adult Leisure, Bully Bones, Cosmic Ninja, Karl Phillips and the Rejects plus Lee Smith, Gurt Dog, Soccer Committee, Folklaw, Samantics, IDoris and Hallan.

The Boss Lounge and Bar hosted a DJ/ MC Workshop, Hip hop open decks, Mattie Jones, Real MC, Ryder Emcee, AOP, Vibe Alive, Hirize, Stinky Pete, Steve M, Timmy D, K13, SKMaestro and Uncharted.

Saturday also saw poetry recitals from Tawnie Radford, Stuart Simpson, Gary Law, Kai Martin, Joanna Burridge, Paul Parkin, Brenda Dibley, Victoria Hatfield, Tim Phillips, Colin Dick and Noel Sweeney.

Pictured: The scenes over the weekend (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com, BOSfest)