Petition calls on council to reconsider plan for new Brent Knoll petting farm, play area and farm shop

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling on Somerset Council to support the opening of a rare breed petting farm with a play area, café, and farm shop in Brent Knoll.

As reported here, a planning application had been submitted to Somerset Council for an indoor play area, a cafe and a farm shop on land at Upper Battleborough Farm next to the A38 Bristol Road in Brent Knoll.

Over 600 people have signed the online petition, started by the developers of the proposed site following Somerset Council rejecting the plans last month.

The petition calls: “We urge the local council to support and facilitate the opening of a rare breed petting farm inclusive of a play area, café, and farm shop.”

“Educational experiences at such petting farms increase children’s awareness and understanding of the natural world and can introduce them to the importance of agriculture, fostering an early interest in this field. Such an initiative not only provides educational and recreational opportunities for the community but also helps in preserving our diverse animal heritage which is currently at risk. We aim to offer as much educational experiences to our community by ensuring learning spaces are available for schools to use.”

“Considering the fact that a rare breed petting farm can also contribute to the genetic diversity necessary for agricultural resilience, it provides an additional advantage of this project.”

“Based on the UK National Breed Inventory for 2020, almost 80% of the UK’s native livestock breeds are currently at risk of extinction. With over 160 rare breed animals now placed on its list, so many of our amazing animals could face extinction if we don’t take action now.”

“This plan allies ecological concern with economic benefits, promoting sustainable development by being as self-efficient as possible and offering an ace recreational outlet that appeals to all age groups. Consequently, establishing this facility will enrich our community in multiple ways and inspire younger generations while supporting biodiversity and sustainable farming efforts.”

The site’s Marc Welham adds: “We bought the farm after receiving advice from the council who stated the site was promising for what we were looking for to move and expand Jolly Jumpers.”

“We want to create an attraction that is inclusive, educational and fun for children and adults. Helping people learn about our native rare breeds, being environmentally friendly and the history of the Knoll.”

“Our planning application has been rejected on visualisation concerns regarding the Knoll and highways requiring more information. Our visual/landscape architect – who does work for the National Trust – and has been to the site, positioned the building so that it is infront of trees, and has designed planting to help blend the building into the landscape. None of the agencies who have raised a concern have been to the site. Since the council said it was going to refuse the plans because of five objections we have had three of the objections removed, leaving an objection from National Trust, who haven’t commented on the most recent plans, and Somerset Highways.”

“Highways are not objecting on the creation of attraction, but they are asking for more information, so that we can come to an agreement on materials etc. Somerset Highways also say the Police need to comment but the planning officer says they do not need to.”

“This has left us no option but to appeal the Planning Officer’s decision. And complain to the council about the way they have handled the application. We asked for it to be decided by the planning committee, but they refused.”

“We are doing everything possible to work with the land, the landscape and the road. We have already planted 1,000 new native hedging plants and will be planting 1000s more, including new native trees.”

“The cafe will be for visitors to the petting farm only, and not in competition to any other business local. The farm shop will be selling mainly our own produce, so will have minimal impact on other farm shops, as most do not sale rare breed, free range and slow grown meat.”

The online petition had attracted over 660 signatures toward its goal of 1,000 signatures by Sunday evening.