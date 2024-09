A new series of vintage tea dances has been launched in Highbridge this month.

The Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive off Morland Road held the first of the events on Saturday September 21st.

An afternoon of traditional cream teas followed by music from Blitz Time Sally.

The hub’s Jane Macpherson said the first event had been a “great success, enjoyed by a good number of attendees.”

Tickets cost £7 and are being held in association with Bakkavor Desserts. To book a place, call 07918 051689.