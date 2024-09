A sale of pre-loved quality clothing has raised hundreds of pounds for Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church.

The event on Saturday, September 21st was held at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Manor Road when a wide variety of clothes were on offer.

One of the organisers, Pat Grimes, says: “Our Pre Loved clothes sale in aid of Church Funds last Saturday was a great success and raised the sum to date of £662.”

“Many thanks to all who gave their support and to all our helpers.”