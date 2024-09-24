Highbridge Festival of The Arts announces syllabuses for 2025 event

Plans are well under way for the 77th Highbridge Festival of The Arts with Syllabuses now available online.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming previous and new entrants to the Festival, which will be running between 10th and 22nd March in 2025.

The Festival offers entrants the opportunity to compete in a wide variety of classes in the performing arts, showcasing their talents and receiving feedback from a highly qualified, expert judge.

There are three sections: Speech & Drama and Dance which take place at The Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea and Music which runs in Highbridge Community Hall during the second week of the Festival.

The Festival welcomes amateur entrants of all ages from beginners to accomplished performers and is very proud to have given many people, who have gone on to follow careers in the performing arts, their first taste of life on stage.

New for 2025 is The Stuart Adams Memorial Trophy for Original Poetry. This class is open to children of all ages and gives them the opportunity to enter a poem that they have written and would like to share.

The poem can be in any style, written at home or in school and the winner of this class will be presented with the Trophy at the Theatre and receive a special medal. The Trophy has been presented to the Festival by Burnham Rotary Club in memory of member Stuart Adams who regularly composed poems and ditties which he shared at Rotary events.

Clare Catcheside, Festival Secretary, says: “Keep an eye on our website for the latest news and if you have any questions about the Festival or the Syllabuses please contact us via our website, www.highbridgefestival.org.”

“Online entry forms should be available from the 6th October on the website. We look forward to seeing previous entrants back on stage next March and are always delighted to welcome new entrants. We are a friendly festival and are happy to give you advice and help both before and during the festival.”