Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 25, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea drama group RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts wins two top awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-on-Sea based drama group RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts

Burnham-On-Sea based drama group RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts have won two awards in their first year of entertaining local audiences.

It has been named the winner of the title ‘Performing Art School of the Year 2024/2025’ at the Somerset Prestige Awards.

And it is also won the title ‘Most Inclusive Performing Arts School 2024’ in the South West at the Southern Enterprise Awards.

A spokeswoman says the group is delighted with the recognition. “RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts provides classes and theatre opportunities for young people in Somerset, Cardiff and Bristol.”

“We welcome students, aged 4 – 19, to train in performing and production arts. We do not only create performers, but writers, directors, choreographers and designers.”

“This training is taught by expert, qualified, Enhanced DBS checked and first aid trained tutors who help to build confidence, increase interpersonal skills and create team players.”

“Our ethos is to combine affordability, inclusivity and high quality, however, RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ main aim is to have fun!”

“RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ blend of curriculum and industry led training, coupled with its own casting agency partner, offers regular workshops with Broadway, West End and other creative professionals, has key links and opportunities with established organisations such as The Tileyard Recording Studios in Kings Cross, London, plus discounted theatre trips and qualifications for those who wish to take their studies further.”

“Our doors are always open to new students, we can’t wait to hear from you.”

More details can be found at reactperformingandproductionarts.com.

