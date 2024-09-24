Driver fined and disqualified after two offences in six days on M5 near Burnham-On-Sea

A motorist has been fined hundreds of pounds and disqualified for committing two offences in six days on the M5 motorway near Burnham-On-Sea.

Avon and Somerset Police says the driver was caught driving without due care and driving on the hard shoulder.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirms: “Combined result of both offences saw them receive over £900 in fines/costs and a disqualification for six months.”

“The same driver was caught driving without due care near Bridgwater and then just six days later was seen driving on the hard shoulder of the M5 Highbridge.”